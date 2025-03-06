The grounds at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden gets a new look

The signage at the BNP Paribas Open has had quite the makeover from last year to this year, but fans will always consider the tennis garden to be a tennis paradise.

"It's beautiful. It feels like I said, it feels like Disneyland," Christy Bateman said.

Why make the change to one of the most beautiful places in the valley? Well, it's to represent the sunshine and warmth that's offered here all season long.

"I think it's good. I think it's a nod to, you know, the history of tennis and being what it is, but I think tennis is inviting a little bit more of an energetic, youthful feel," Caleb Neumeyer said. "I think the signage reflects that. It's a little bit more, you know, desert chic, if you will, so I think it's exciting. There's a lot of energy here, and it's palpable."

They've also added both a women's and men's champion wall, but no matter what new additions are made, fans know this will always be the ultimate destination for tennis fans.

"If you can't go to the US Open, this is the next best tournament," Hillary Wright said.

"Every year without fail? I mean, where else are you going where you're having, you know, a Nobu on site? There's mountains in the background, there's palm trees everywhere, sunny weather, great people. It's the best tournament," Neumeyer said.

