Top stars of women’s draw headline Sunday action at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some of the biggest stars on both the men's and women's draw breezed past their competition in round 3 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Women's Singles

No. 2 seed Iga Swiatek defeats Dayana Yastremska 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula defeats Xinyu Wang 6-2, 6-1

No. 7 seed Elena Rybakina defeats No. 25 seed Katie Boulter 6-0, 7-5

No. 23 seed Elina Svitolina upsets No. 14 seed Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-4

If you want to check out the rest of the women's draw, click here.

Men's Singles

No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev defeats No. 31 seed Alex Michelsen 2-0 Michelsen retired due to a stomach virus

No. 8 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats No. 28 seed Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-3

No. 10 seed Tommy Paul defeats Cameron Norrie 6-3, 7-5

No. 12 seed Holger Rune defeats No. 18 seed Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Yosuke Watanuki upsets No. 16 seed Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 7-6

If you want to check out the rest of the men's draw, click here.

Be sure to stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open.