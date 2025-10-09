Indio defeats rival Coachella Valley to claim outright DVL volleyball championship

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Indio Rajahs took down their biggest rival on Thursday night to re-take the crown as the top girls volleyball team in the Desert Valley League.

The Rajahs defeated the visiting Arabs in three sets (25-20, 25-22, 25-16) to win the rubber match of the season.

Indio improved to 7-1, while CV dropped to 6-2 in league play.

Congratulations to the Indio girls volleyball program on earning the DVL title.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local high school sports.