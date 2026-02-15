The Prestige at PGA West honors local teen Johnny Brande with award dedication

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - It's nearly time for the 26th annual Prestige men's golf tournament at PGA West. Each year, the Sunday before the tournament, organizers host a junior golf clinic at the Greg Norman course.

While Sunday's event is always highly anticipated, this year it was even more special as the Prestige organizers honored the life and legacy of local teen Johnny Brande.

News Channel 3 first brought you the story of Brande in June 2025, after he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer called Ewing Sarcoma in May. Brande loved golf and attended the youth clinic at PGA West.

On Dec. 19, Brande died after his battle with Ewing Sarcoma and now, nearly two months later, his name will forever be a part of the golf tournament and youth clinic he loved dearly.

Jake and Erin Brande

"This clinic is an amazing opportunity for kids to come out and see other college players and what they could be someday, which is what of course, Johnny aspired to be," Erin Brande, Johnny's mother said.

The Prestige at Greg Norman course at PGA West announced on Sunday the creation of the Johnny Brande Award. It will be given annually to a player "whose values align with the character, sportsmanship, courage and love of golf that Johnny demonstrated."

"It means everything," Jake Brande, Johnny's brother said. "It's what he loved to do, and it's just that he loved being surrounded by people that loved him. And we all enjoyed being around him as well... we're honored to be out here today to honor Johnny's life and what he did."

