Skip to Content
Local Sports Events

Day-in-the-Life: Fan experience at Tennis Paradise for 2026 BNP Paribas Open

By
Published 3:41 PM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Thousands of tennis fans come to Indian Wells every year for the BNP Paribas Open to watch the world's top players compete in the Masters 1000 event, often regarded as the unofficial 5th grand slam.

From the palm trees to the flowers, fans say the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is where they want to be this time of the year. For anyone visiting Tennis Paradise, there's a lot to experience with nine stadiums throughout the grounds and over 40 vendors.

News Channel 3's Kendall Flynn spends the day as a fan, amongst tournament goers, to share their perspective at Tennis Paradise.

Stay with us for continuing coverage of the tennis tournament.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.