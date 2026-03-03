Fans gear up for Eisenhower Cup on the eve of main draw play at BNP Paribas Open

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's time for the annual Eisenhower Cup at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. It's one of the fan-favorite events during the world class BNP Paribas Open as it happens on the eve of main draw play.

The Eisenhower Cup showcases elite talent from the ATP and WTA in a mixed doubles in "Tie Break Tens." It's a fast paced thriller for fans as it's winner-takes-all tennis.

In 2025, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz took the Eisenhower Cup title which comes with a $200K prize purse.

Here are this years competitors:

Elena Rybakind (2026 Australian Open champion) and Taylot Fritz (2022 BNP Paribas Open champion)

Iga Swiatek (Two-time BNP Paribas Open champion) and Casper Ruud (World No. 13)

Amanda Anisimova (World No. 4) and Learner Tien (replacing Andrey Rublev)

Jessica Pegula (World No. 6) and Tommy Paul (World No. 24)

Emma Navarro (2024 US Open semifinalist and Ben Shelton (World No. 9)

Leylah Fernandez (2021 US Open finalist) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (World No. 6)

Mirra Andreeva (2025 BNP Paribas Open champion) and Alexander Bublik (World No. 10, replacing Medvedev)

Jasmine Paolini (World No. 8) and Matteo Berrettini (2021 Wimbledon finalist)

Stay with News Channel 3 for coverage of the 2026 Eisenhower Cup.