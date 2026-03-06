Fans fill Indian Wells Tennis Garden for second round of main draw play

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indian Wells Tennis Garden saw a large spike in visitors Friday compared to earlier in the week as fans gear up for a weekend of main draw play.

Crowds filled stadiums three and four in the early afternoon of the second round and lined the practice courts. Many of the food and beverage vendors had lines throughout the day as well.

Many fans, who have been coming to the tournament for years, told News Channel 3 they've only seen the BNP Paribas Open grow each year. With the growth comes more fans and they're noticing the crowds increase daily.

"We like the first week," Karen Gear said. "It's not as crowded. You get into them and part of it and it is not wall to wall people."

"It was pretty long line to get in there," Allen Gear said. "So, parking, driving all that stuff, but once you're in here...life's good."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from fans and for updates throughout the BNP Paribas Open.