BNP Paribas Open: Top players close out second round of main draw play

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's another busy day in Tennis Paradise and fans are filling the Indian Wells Tennis Garden once again as top athletes headline Saturday's second round play.

Novak Djokovic defeated Kamil Majchrzak in three sets at 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. It was a big match for Djokovic as he fell in this round unexpectedly in 2025. As questions rise of if this could be Djokovic's last year competing at the BNP, fans are eager to see if the 38-year-old can take his sixth title in Indian Wells.

Another top match on Saturday was defending champion Jack Draper against Roberto Bautista Agut. Draper, who has been a rising star for Great Britain, missed the Australian Open due to a lingering arm injury. He will now head into the third round, facing Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo.

Speaking of defending champions, Mirra Andreeva with the WTA swept Argentina's Solana Sierra 6-0, 6-0 in the second round. The win took just 50 minutes and the 18-year-old advances to the third round to face the winner of Katerina Siniakova and Leylah Fernandez.

Carlos Alcaraz stays on top in Tennis Paradise as well defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula are also on deck for the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates throughout the tournament.