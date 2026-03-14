BNP Paribas Open: Sinner, Medvedev set to battle in the men’s singles championship

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) – The men's singles championship is set for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. It's two elite athletes, each battling for their first-ever BNP title.

Daniil Medvedev came into the matchup with Carlos Alcaraz as an underdog, but it doesn't discount the top-level tennis he played throughout the tournament. Medvedev completed the upset against Alcaraz, with a cheering crowd in Indian Wells, at 6-3, 7-6(3).

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Medvedev hasn't been to the final in two years, but his time in the championship in 2023 and '24 were both loses to Alcaraz. Medvedev has never won the BNP Paribas Open title and has been knocking on the door of the World Top 10 and No. 11.

Medvedev's chance in the tournament was originally in question after he was temporarily stranded in Dubai with Andrey Rublev. He'll now face Jannik Sinner on Sunday in the championship.

Jannik Sinner, the World No. 2 player, has been dominating throughout the tournament. He has a rich history in Tennis Paradise as he's reached the semifinal three times, including this year.

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Sinner continued his great year with a win on Saturday against Alexander Zverev in straight sets at 6-2, 6-4. Sinner has now become the first Italian man to reach the men's single finals in the history of the BNP Paribas Open.

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Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on the BNP Paribas Open and for championship results.