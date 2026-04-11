Cub Swanson wins UFC 327 featherweight in Miami by knockout against Nate Landwehr

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Local UFC fighter Cub Swanson dominated his return to the octagon with a knock-out win against Nate Landwehr for his final fight of his career.

"Killer Cub" the 42-year-old from Cathedral City, last fought in December 2024 with a knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo. Swanson reflected on this fight and shared his thoughts with News Channel 3, which at the time he thought could be his last.

Now, he's announced the UFC 327 fight in Miami against Landwehr is his official retirement, and the knockout win was an emotional moment for him.

"Man, I've been doing this a long time. I'm terrified every time I come out here, but I just, I try to be brave and and just focus," Swanson said after the fight. "And I was so proud that I was able to accomplish that tonight."

Swanson took out Landwehr landing a set of left hands and closing it out with a right, causing Landwehr to stumble back and fall. The ref intervened and Swanson was declared the winner by TKO.

News Channel 3 caught up with Swanson ahead of the fight to discuss the hall of famers legendary career. You can find that interview HERE.