41-year-old local UFC fighter Cub Swanson reflects on recent victory, improbable career

Cub Swanson recently earned a knockout victory over Billy Quarantillo.

At 41 years old, he picked up his 30th win in likely the final fight of his career.

But who knows.

What we do know is that Cub is one of the most successful and respected fighters in the history of the sport.

Just talked with local @ufc legend @CubSwanson following his KO of Billy Quarantillo, which might've been the final fight of his great career. Cub's head and heart are in such a good place so we'll see what happens, but here's an awesome snippet from our chat. Incredible stuff.

He may not live in the Coachella Valley anymore, but Cub was born and bred here and it's been an honor and privilege to cover some of his career.

"I'm really feeling like this could be it. I think I've put my family and friends through enough stress over the years. I'm open to whatever and fighting in Palm Springs is a dream of mine but it is hard to top what I just pulled off," said Cub Swanson.

If this is it for Cub Swanson, then so be it. The 41-year-old turned back the hands of time one last time, with a vicious knockout of Billy Quarantillo.

"I made sure I trained really hard and I was ready. I definitely had some doubts in there. But I was able to catch him with some jabs and get momentum back in my favor, and I set him up with a nice shot that I throw a lot in practice."

What a 20-year MMA career for Cub Swanson ❤️ #UFCTampa

This victory won't define Cub's career. Sure, it'll be remembered, but when you have 30 wins and fight professionally for 20 years, it's about the journey, not the destination.

"Never going to let anything break me. Never let any hate get to me. I've gone through, like, some, like, seven surgeries, I've lost a lot of people along the way, a lot of close people. And, yeah, man, it's been a tough journey. But, when you know what you want in life, you can't let any of that stuff stop you. And, you know, I'm just proud of that, really."

Through his hard work and determination, Cub has been able to build a better life for his family while also giving back to the next generation of fighters.

"I'm a desert boy. And, you know, I live out here because of my coaching and because I'm trying to give my kids, a different life than I had."

So, while Cub may be gone and onto bigger and better things in his life, let's not forget where he came from. His roots are here and he wants people to know that forever.

"I've been putting it down for the Coachella Valley for 20 years. I think I deserve a star in downtown Palm Springs, you know, I think I could even get a street named after me somewhere. Yeah, I think that that's doable."