Community members join ‘2026 The Beat Goes On’ Pickleball Invitational fundraiser

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – Over 80 people joined together at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa for the "2026 The Beat Goes on" Pickleball Invitational. While it's a chance for 40 teams to compete in a pickleball bracket, the event has a deeper meaning as it is a fundraising event.

All proceeds from the pickleball tournament goes to the American Heart Association. Organizers with the resort and the Marriott Business Council said this is the second year of this event and pickleball continues to be the perfect sport to host it.

"This is a sport that's so approachable and so popular, that we were able to get everyone from our general manager to our housekeeping staff out," the Director of Sales and Marketing, Clark Albright said. "And when you have that kind of interaction and activity that appeals to a lot of people, it turns out to be a lot of funds being raised, too."

Last year, the pickleball invitational raised around $10,000, but this year organizers hope to double that amount and make an even bigger impact. They said they saw a growth in the event in just over a year and they're hoping it continues in the future.

"Many of our employees are associated," Resort General Manager, Nusrat Mirza, said. "They come out here, they take part in it, they bring their families here. So, it's a great day here. We look forward to growing it next year."

Those attending the event even got a chance to learn from some of the best pickleball players in the sport. The Coachella Valley Scorpions, the 2025 National Pickleball League Champions, held a clinic and exhibition to start the day.

The 40 teams then entered bracket play with the top eight teams advanced to a champions award bracket. Glenn Miller, a council member for the City of Indio, won the tournament again this year and said it's an important one for him to be a part of.

"Come out and play pickleball, have fun, meet some new people and be able to, help a good cause. That's what this valley is all about," Miller said. "And when you have the Marriott and other people involved in it, they're able to bring their staff in here - They are in on a Sunday, taking their day off to come out and play pickleball to raise money for the American Heart Association."

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this annual event.