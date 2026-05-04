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Historic season for College of the Desert baseball comes to an end

KESQ
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Updated
today at 5:48 PM
Published 5:30 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- It was a special season for the College of the Desert baseball program, winning a conference title and finishing the year with the most wins in program history.

"This was such a fun year. I couldn't be more proud of these guys," said Sam DiMatteo, COD baseball head coach.

The Roadrunners' impressive run came to a close Monday afternoon, falling to Saddleback 7-2 in the regional playoffs.

Despite the defeat and disappointment, head coach Sam DiMatteo is happy with all the accomplishments this year.

"Extremely proud of them, legit the best team in program history since 1958 or whatever it is. So, how could we be upset with that? Conference champs, and they all come here, we move them all on, and they come here to get better as baseball players and human beings. So, I'm very proud of this group," said DiMatteo.

The Roadrunners finished the year at 32-8 overall, 21-3 in conference play.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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