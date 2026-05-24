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La Quinta HS softball alum earns USCAA Small College World Series title with Salem University

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Updated
today at 8:44 PM
Published 8:41 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – Bella Ortiz is graduate of La Quinta High School, and went to Salem University in West Virginia for Criminal Justice. She also joined the Tigers softball team, and this year they're winning big.

The Tigers earned the USCAA Small College World Series title, which is a program-first win for Salem University. Ortiz and her team overtook Florida National in the title game with a 9-3 win.

Ortiz is the youngest of six children in her family, joining all of her siblings in playing softball. Her family said the world series win is only renewing her excitement of continuing her collegiate softball journey.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more on Bella Ortiz.

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