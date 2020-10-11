Skip to Content
today at 12:55 pm
Published 12:54 pm

Palm Desert’s Desirae Krawczyk falls in French Open Ladies’ Doubles Final

Palm Desert native Desirae Krawczyk's first appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in a loss but the Cinderella run at Rolan Garros was anything but that.

The 14th-seeded pairing of Krawczyk and Alexa Guarachi from Chile lost to the reigning champions and #2 seeded team of Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babo. Krawczyk and her partner lost in straight sets, falling 6-4, 7-5 in Sunday’s final.

The 26-year-old Krawczyk is a 4-time winner on the WTA. She was a 2-time CIF-SS champion at Palm Desert high school and played her college tennis at Arizona State University.

