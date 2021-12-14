Coachella Valley Firebirds set to launch jersey presale on Friday

Excitement is building for the arrival of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, our local American Hockey League team!

Construction is moving along quickly for its new arena in Thousand Palms. The team expects to have a "topping out" ceremony in February. The team's first home game is expected to be held in December 2022.

And while eager fans await for the puck, starting this Friday, people can begin to order the team's jersey, just in time for the holidays.

"Those jerseys will be available in September, based on supply chains and those kinds of things. So, please be patient with us on that, but don't worry, we'll be sending out a nice little certificate and everything in the mail, so you'll have something if you do decide to get that for Christmas to put under the tree," said Steve Fraser, president of the Firebirds and the arena.

Visit cvfirebirds.com or shop.cvfirebirds.com to get authentic or replica jerseys starting on Friday.



Watch Fraser's full, in-depth interview with News Channel 3's Peter Daut for more on what to expect for the Firebirds in 2022 and the local organizations the team is now partnering with to help our community.