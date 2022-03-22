Indian Wells tennis tournament founder Charlie Pasarell proud of its growth, status as elite sporting event

We're two days removed from the 2022 BNP Paribas Open, which doesn't even happen without the impact of Charlie Pasarell.

Charlie Pasarell founded the Indian Wells tennis tournament, leading the event from 1981-2012.

If it wasn't for Pasarell, the Indian Wells tennis tournament wouldn't be what it is, which is a Masters 1000, the unofficial 5th major and a favorite for players and fans alike.

Enjoyed putting this story together on a tennis legend! Shoutout to @Tarp1969 for digging through the archives for some awesome footage! Wasn't here back then but starting to wish I was! Pretty cool!@BNPPARIBASOPEN @IndianWellsCA @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @Qassignmentdesk @Tennis pic.twitter.com/SAmVvNdH2C — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 23, 2022

"I love coming here. It's still my little baby even though I don't run it, I don't own it or anything, but I'm so proud of what's happened here," said Pasarell.

Chralie Pasarell on the right behind Novak Djokovic who raises his tournament trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal in 2011.

"It's not just me, it's a lot of people that really were involved and, and then the community, you know, the community community got behind us. And we're so proud to be in Indian Wells and to be here in the desert. And it's something that, you know, I think, a my tennis career probably is my greatest achievement," said Pasarell.

Pretty cool that our LAST story regarding the @BNPPARIBASOPEN features the FIRST man to run it. Charlie Pasarell, a true visionary and pioneer, is the founder of the Indian Wells tennis tournament. Watch the full interview tonight on @KESQ. #IndianWellsMasters #Legend #OG pic.twitter.com/Osgft9T2dg — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 22, 2022

"Tennis has been some such a big part of my life. You know, I started playing tennis when I was six years old, and I still hit the ball, you know, and so I can't tell you how old I am now, but it's, but it's been over 70 years. So that and I know tennis is a big part of what I've done in my life. And, and the thing that, you know, we found was with my partner, Ray Moore, who brought Mr. Ellison Larry Ellison to be become the owner here and support this event. We couldn't have found a better person to to take it to this next level. I mean, it's you know, Larry's just done an incredible job supporting this event."

Charlie Pasarell looks on as Roger Federer celebrates his Indian Wells tournament title in 2012.

"I'm just proud that I was a little part of it," said Pasarell. https://youtu.be/UWQDd_KDmN0