Patrick Rivenes out as La Quinta head football coach after 4 seasons

Patrick Rivenes will no longer serve as head football coach at La Quinta high school.

Rivenes told Sports Director Blake Arthur that he was informed of the decision on Monday.

"I am no longer the head football coach. I found that out today," said Rivenes via text message.

Despite his departure, Rievens, a La Quinta high school alum, leaves with class and wishes future success for his alma mater.

"I wish the Blackhawk football family all the best. We have a solid core group of guys that will make a big impact this season," said Rivenes.

La Quinta football went 9-35 in 4 seasons under Rivenes, who admits the record wasn't as successful as he expected.

However, wins and losses don't define someone's character.

Rivenes still plans on running the "To the Max" kids camp which helps raises funds for leukemia and lymphoma society. That event is planned for Saturday, April 30.