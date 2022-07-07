Palm Desert alumni Desirae Krawczyk wins mixed doubles championship at Wimbledon

She went back-to-back! Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk successfully defended the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon.

Krawczyk and her partner Neal Skupski beat Matthew Ebden and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 6-3

The tournament isn't over for Krawczyk yet. On Friday, she's still playing in the semifinals of the womens doubles with Danielle Collins. They're going up against number one seeds Mertens and Zhang.

News Channel 3's Bailey Arredondo will have full coverage of the results during the Best Local Sports Show at 6 p.m.

Krawczyk spoke with Bailey earlier in the tournament to talk about how much Wimbledon means to her, among numerous other topics. Check out that interview below:

In November, News Channel 3's Blake Arthur spoke with Krawczyk about what was then her career best season.