Palm Desert’s Desirae Krawczyk into QF’s at Wimbledon, talks London adventures

3-time Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk is into the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in both Women's and Mixed doubles. Krawczyk is the reigning Mixed doubles champion and is looking for her fourth Grand Slam title.

Playing with fellow American Danielle Collins for the first time at the All England Club, Krawczyk has never made it to week two in women's doubles.

"She fights every point and you have to respect that," said Krawczyk on teaming up with Colllins. "I'm just happy she gets to play with me and I get to play with her."

Krawczyk also said she loves the support from her hometown and everyone that has followed her journey.

"So many family friends are texting me and following along and it is just great to see. I think everyone in the 760 is a close knit group," said Krawczyk.

Aside from tennis I asked Krawczyk if there is anything she hasn't done in London or Wimbledon that she is hoping to do this time.

"My boyfriend is here with me and we both went to go see Hamilton. Everyone has raved about it and it was spectacular and amazing," said Krawczyk. "It was three hours and I was first on the next day. It probably wasn't the smartest, but I really wanted to see it and we really enjoyed it."

To view the Wimbledon brackets and find out when Krawczyk is playing next, click here.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

