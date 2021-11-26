Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk thankful for career-best season

Local tennis star Desirae Krawczyk was back home this week taking part in world team tennis at Indian Wells.

And given that it's the week of Thanksgiving, she's the perfect person to profile.

They say gratitude is the best attitude. That's Desirae Krawczyk, genuinely happy and thankful, appreciative for what's been the most successful season of her career.

"Being at these grand slam events - it's a dream come true and to be able to compete there and rubbing shoulders with these top names is amazing. So I think that it's just been really cool to do this and I'm really happy," said Krawczyk.

Hard not to be happy when you win three grand slam titles in one season, all of them in mixed doubles. Desirae was crowned first at Roland Garros, then Wimbledon, capped off by the U.S. Open.

"The reward after the hard work we've done this past 11 months has been amazing. It's been incredible and I'm grateful to play in these events and grateful to be in these finals events so yeah, it's been amazing."

The only slam she didn't win was at the Australian Open. She'll have a chance to change that soon. But had to ask her, out of the four grand slams, which one is her favorite?

"You know, Wimbledon is just the mecca of tennis. To be on Centre Court was just like an insane feeling - I was just speechless. I actually walked out the wrong direction on to Centre Court so I mean I was just starstruck. I was like 'woah this is really cool just to be here' so I think Wimbledon is my favorite.

Australian Open is one of my favorites. I think U.S. Open has just the vibe, the atmosphere, it's so electric. And then you got the French Open - it was my first slam, you can't forget your first - so it's just amazing, "said Krawczyk.

Winning is great but maybe the most important part in all this is Desirae's impact on others, her influence on the next generation, specifically young girls who have dreams of playing professional tennis and possibly even one day winning a grand slam.

"It's really cool to see when I was a young kid that now there's young kids that look up to me and that's really cool, really special and I'm grateful," said Krawczyk.