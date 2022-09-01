Skip to Content
Week 3 of high school football features CV-LQ matchup, lot of road games for local teams

The high school football season rolls on with week 3, headlined by an all-local matchup between Coachella Valley and La Quinta. Also, as it just so happens, the majority of our teams hit the road.

Thursday 9/1

  • Shadow Hills 0 at Great Oak 35

Friday 9/2

  • Coachella Valley at La Quinta *Game of the Week
  • Palm Desert at Central
  • Palm Springs at Eisenhower
  • Xavier Prep at Aquinas
  • Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz
  • Desert Hot Springs at Perris
  • Indio at Indian Springs
  • Canyon Springs at Yucca Valley
  • Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley
  • Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage 

Click HERE for the full 2022 schedule.

Be sure to stay with Sports Director Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo throughout the season for complete coverage of local high school football.

Watch the Best Local Sports Show every Friday night at 11 for highlights, scores, interviews and more from our local high school teams.

Editor's Note: If you notice an error or would like to report a scheduling change, please contact Blake Arthur at blake.arthur@kesq.com. Thank you!

