Week 3 of high school football features CV-LQ matchup, lot of road games for local teams
The high school football season rolls on with week 3, headlined by an all-local matchup between Coachella Valley and La Quinta. Also, as it just so happens, the majority of our teams hit the road.
Thursday 9/1
- Shadow Hills 0 at Great Oak 35
Friday 9/2
- Coachella Valley at La Quinta *Game of the Week
- Palm Desert at Central
- Palm Springs at Eisenhower
- Xavier Prep at Aquinas
- Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz
- Desert Hot Springs at Perris
- Indio at Indian Springs
- Canyon Springs at Yucca Valley
- Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley
- Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage
