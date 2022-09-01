Week 3 of high school football features CV-LQ matchup, lot of road games for local teams

The high school football season rolls on with week 3, headlined by an all-local matchup between Coachella Valley and La Quinta. Also, as it just so happens, the majority of our teams hit the road.

Thursday 9/1

Shadow Hills 0 at Great Oak 35

Friday 9/2

Coachella Valley at La Quinta *Game of the Week

Palm Desert at Central

Palm Springs at Eisenhower

Xavier Prep at Aquinas

Rancho Mirage at Tahquitz

Desert Hot Springs at Perris

Indio at Indian Springs

Canyon Springs at Yucca Valley

Twentynine Palms at Victor Valley

Desert Christian Academy at Desert Mirage

