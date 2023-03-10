USA Pickleball National Championships moving from Indian Wells to Dallas

The 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships will be moved from Indian Wells to Dallas, Texas, officials announced.

The National Championships, which will now be presented by the PPA Tour, will take place on Nov. 4-12 as originally scheduled, however, they will now be held at the Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.

The event has been held at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens since 2018.

"The fact that we can have this at this unbelievable facility, obviously the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is best known for tennis. But they have embraced pickleball. And for our players to come here and experience this, they can't find this anywhere else in the world," Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO, told News Channel 3 in Dec. 2021.

“We have enjoyed hosting the USA Pickleball National Championships and are proud that we could play a key part in elevating the sport,” said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at Desert Champions, the company that managed the event. “We wish USA Pickleball continued success and look forward to watching as the event continues its growth.”

There was no specific reason listed for the move, however, Robert Quicksilver, Chairman of the USA Pickleball Board of Directors, said "Dallas is more accessible geographically for players."

“It has been a privilege for USA Pickleball to hold the National Championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden since 2018,” said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball Chief Executive Officer. “Last year the event hosted 5,522 fans on Championship Sunday, the largest-ever pickleball attendance in history. I want to express our deep gratitude to the entire Indian Wells team for being terrific partners.”

USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for the sport of pickleball, and the Carvana Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour), announced several upgrades planned for the National Championships including a specific street nearby that will have a stage, live music, and family-friendly activities.

The overall prize money is expected to exceed 2022's $150,000, making it the largest in the tournament's history

More information about the 2023 USA Pickleball National Championships presented by the PPA Tour, including how to qualify, can be found here.