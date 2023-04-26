COD softball ends season on high note with 8-0 win on Sophomore Day

The Roadrunners finish the season 15-15 overall and 9-6 in conference play.

Eight Roadrunners were honored before the game with their families.

College of the Desert 🥎 says bring on the heat! ☀️ Final Roadrunner softball game this season + Sophomore Day! Coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 @COD_Athletics pic.twitter.com/SBzltGSQg6

COD softball put on a clinic Wednesday afternoon, defeating Victor Valley 8-0 in 5 innings on Sophomore Day.

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

