Student Athlete of the Week – Malakai Lopez

Rancho Mirage baseball pitcher and shortstop Malakai Lopez is this week’s student-athlete of the week.

As a multi-sport athlete, Lopez uses his competitive fuel to become a better student and athlete.

“I feel like I’m a very competitive person. I’m always wanting to get better,” Lopez said. “I always want to get to the next step, that next level, so I just feel like that’s what pushes me.”

Lopez’s competitiveness and attitude are highly regarded by his coaches and teammates, which are the standard for Rancho Mirage baseball.

“The word is student-athlete, and that student part, he’s taken care of business these last four years to give himself opportunities in baseball beyond high school,” Rancho Mirage baseball head coach David Shaw said. “You can’t just do that on the baseball field, so it’s really important that he’s done what he’s done in the classroom to set himself apart.”

Being a competitor both on and off the field, another quality that stood out about Lopez was leadership.

“I think we have a very great relationship on and off the field,” Rancho Mirage sophomore catcher Jaden Labit said. “We bond on the field; he’s very inspiring and pushes me to be the greatest person I can be.”

As Lopez plans to continue to play baseball at the next level, he describes his team as his second family.

“This is the closest thing to family,” Lopez said. “The relationship we’ve built together from day one to the beginning of the year to now. We all want the same goal, share the same goal, and want the same thing. We just have created such a special bond.”

We are always looking for Student-Athlete of the Week nominations. If you know a senior who should be featured next, be sure to contact the KESQ sports department.

The Student-Athlete of the Week segment airs every Tuesday.