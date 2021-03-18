‘Unplayable’ Bayern Munich cruise into record-breaking 19th Champions League quarterfinal

National Sports

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi called Bayern Munich “unplayable” after his side was comfortably beaten by the German powerhouse in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Italian side always faced an uphill battle after the reigning champion breezed to an emphatic 4-1 win in the first leg but Inzaghi was proud of his side’s effort in the return fixture despite falling to a 2-1 defeat — losing 6-2 on aggregate.

“This was a risky game after the first leg. The players did well to never switch off,” said Inzaghi after the match.

“A good performance was necessary, and we bow out of the competition with a positive game. Some teams are unplayable: Bayern are one of them.

“We’re proud of our European path this season, progressing from the group unbeaten.”

No club has reached the quarterfinals of the competition more frequently than Bayern Munich, with the German team having now done it 19 times.

Lewandowski strikes again

Bayern’s progress into the next round of this season’s tournament was all but secured before half-time after a familiar name got himself on the scoresheet.

Robert Lewandowski struck home a penalty just after the half-hour mark to notch his 39th goal of the season in all competitions.

No player has been directly involved in more Champions League goals since the start of last season than the Polish striker — Lewandowski has contributed 20 goals and five assists.

Lewandowski almost doubled his tally in the second half but saw his shot cannon off the foot of the post.

It was left to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score Bayern’s second but Lazio did reply with a goal of its own, with Marco Parolo heading home a consolation.

Bayern is now unbeaten in its last 19 Champions League matches.

“It would have been nice to keep a clean sheet; we haven’t done that enough this season and even today, against an opponent that didn’t have much to play for, we couldn’t manage it,” said Bayern star Joshua Kimmich.

“We wanted to show that we want to win every game. That’s in our DNA and our approach to every game.”

Quarterfinal draw

Bayern now joins Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester City and Liverpool in the draw for the next round which is set to take place on Friday.

With Bayern among the favorites to win the competition, manager Hansi Flick said his side must be fully prepared to face whatever team is next.

“If I were to name a team that I don’t want to face yet, I know 100% we would draw them,” Flick said.

“The best of the best play each other and we are there, where we want to be and where we feel at home.

“We want to end the season as strongly as possible, so we must be our best in the quarterfinals.”