Lakers superstar LeBron James ‘out indefinitely’ with ankle injury

National Sports

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be out indefinitely after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday’s game, according to the team’s website. The injury occurred in the second quarter of the Lakers’ 99-94 loss to the Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles’ Staples Center.

While chasing after a loose ball in the second quarter of the game, Hawks forward Solomon Hill fell into James’ right ankle, leaving James writhing in pain on the court.

James stayed in the game for a few more seconds, making a 3-point basket before hobbling off the court to the Lakers’ locker room.

After the game, James tweeted about the injury, saying, “The road back from recovery begins now.”

“Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates!” James said. “Back soon like I never left.”

After the loss to the Hawks, the Lakers are in 3rd place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings.