Si Woo Kim breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wood at the Masters

All amateur golfers have been there: Hit a bad shot or miss a putt and you want to slam your club to the ground in frustration.

Well, Si Woo Kim, the South Korean who was placed in the top 10 on the second day of the Masters, showed it’s not just amateur golfers who have to deal with those emotions and deal with the consequences.

Kim was having an excellent round on Friday, firmly in contention at the Augusta National with four birdies in the opening 14 holes.

However, on the par-4 14th hole, the 25-year-old just missed his second putt by the smallest of margins, with his three-putt meaning he had to settle for a bogey.

While one solitary dropped shot left him just three shots shy of Justin Rose in the lead, the emotions were too much for Kim.

As he waited for his playing partner, he slammed his putter head-first in the ground in anger, breaking it in the process.

The world No. 49 also threw his golf ball in the water.

As a result, on the biggest stage in golf and still in the hunt for the coveted Green Jacket, Kim was forced to putt the rest of the round using his 3-wood with no spare putter in his bag.

Surprisingly, he did extremely well with the makeshift putter, not looking out of place on the greens — besides the unusual stance.

Correction: This article has been updated with a correct photo of South Korean golfer Si Woo Kim, who was incorrectly identified in a previously published photo.