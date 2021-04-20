Breakaway Super League clubs are meeting to discuss abandoning the competition, reports say

National Sports

The 12 members of the breakaway Super League are meeting to discuss the future of the exclusive competition, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

TalkSPORT was the first to report news of the meeting. CNN has reached out to the Super League for comment but has not heard back.

Earlier on Tuesday, a number of clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester City, were reportedly preparing to leave the newly announced European Super League competition

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, including The Athletic and Sky News, Chelsea was preparing documents to formally withdraw from the exclusive group of 12 clubs.

Later on Tuesday, The Sun newspaper reported Manchester City was also pulling out.

CNN Sport has reached out to Chelsea and Manchester City about the reports but has not heard back.

On Sunday, six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur — alongside three teams from Italy — AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus — and three from Spain — Atlético Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid — had laid out plans to form the breakaway competition.

“I think this project has died today … and it is on the way to becoming a complete botch,” former Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon told CNN’s Richard Quest.

“I think it deserves it because it was a project destined to kill football. I think mainly at this time that we are living where many clubs are struggling to survive due to the economic problems from the pandemic, what football needs is unity, solidarity,” added Calderon.

More to follow.