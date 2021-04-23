Ryan Giggs charged with assault of two women and ‘coercive and controlling behaviour’

National Sports

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, who is the manager of the Welsh national football team, has been charged with assaulting two women and “coercive and controlling behaviour,” police said on Friday.

Giggs has been charged with “causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s,” said Greater Manchester Police in a statement on Friday. “Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.”

Giggs “has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.”

Giggs is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28, added GMP Police.

Giggs’ management agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNN Sport.

Later this year Wales will compete at the Euro 2020 Championship, but the assault case Giggs faces means he won’t be in charge of the team.

“In light of this decision, the FAW can confirm that Robert Page will assume the role of Cymru Men’s National Team manager for this summer’s EURO 2020 tournament and will be assisted by Albert Stuivenberg,” said the Football Association of Wales in a statement.

“An FAW Board meeting will be convened to discuss these developments and its impact on the Association and the National Team,” added the statement.

“The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time.”

The BBC’s Simon Stone tweeted a statement from Giggs: “I have full respect for due process of law + understand seriousness of allegations. I will plead not guilty in court + look forward to clearing my name. I would like to wish Robert Page, coaching staff, players + supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 and had steered them to qualification for the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, which has been rescheduled to take place this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament’s postponement.

He enjoyed a stellar club and international career winning 64 caps for Wales and an array of trophies with Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.