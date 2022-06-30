Sources: Kevin Durant requests a trade from Brookyn Nets

Kevin Durant may be on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Durant has requested a trade.

As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources tell ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the franchise after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources tell ESPN. It happened today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Sources told ESPN that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams on Durant's wish list, however, the Nets plan to secure the best possible deal regardless.

Durant has four years left on his contract.

It has been a turbelent off-season for the Nets following a disappointing season.

Controversial Nets superstar Kyrie Irving created headaches for the team over his whether or not he would opt-in to his contract. After much talk over his future, including discussions over a possible trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, source told the Associated Press that Irving decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season.