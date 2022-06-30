Sources: Kevin Durant requests a trade from Brookyn Nets

Skip to Content
Kevin Durant may be on his way out of the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Durant has requested a trade.

Sources told ESPN that the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams on Durant's wish list, however, the Nets plan to secure the best possible deal regardless.

Durant has four years left on his contract.

It has been a turbelent off-season for the Nets following a disappointing season.

Controversial Nets superstar Kyrie Irving created headaches for the team over his whether or not he would opt-in to his contract. After much talk over his future, including discussions over a possible trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, source told the Associated Press that Irving decided to exercise his $36.9 million option for the coming season. 

