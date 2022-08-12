San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr suspended 80 games for PED violation

Fernando Tatis Jr of the San Diego Padres has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, MLB announced.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verge of returning, he's done for the year. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 12, 2022

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension is effective immediately.

Tatis, 23, was an All-Star in 2021 and finished third in voting for NL MVP. He batted .282 with an NL-leading 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.

He's been out all season after surgery to his left wrist. His recovery was nearly at the final stages. Just last week began his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio.