Skip to Content
National Sports
By
today at 4:20 PM
Published 4:13 PM

San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr suspended 80 games for PED violation

Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres Shortstop
Ryan Casey Aguinaldo / CC BY-SA 4.0
Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres Shortstop

Fernando Tatis Jr of the San Diego Padres has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, MLB announced.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

The suspension is effective immediately.

Tatis, 23, was an All-Star in 2021 and finished third in voting for NL MVP. He batted .282 with an NL-leading 42 home runs and 97 RBIs.

He's been out all season after surgery to his left wrist. His recovery was nearly at the final stages. Just last week began his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: National Sports

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content