Euro 2024: Switzerland earns crucial win over Hungary

(CNN) — First-half goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer set Switzerland on course for a crucial, hard-fought 3-1 win over Hungary in Group A.

Barnabás Varga pulled a goal back for a much improved Hungary in the second half, but Breel Embolo capitalized on a defensive error to put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

