Christian Eriksen scores goal for Denmark at Euro 2024, three years after suffering cardiac arrest at previous tournament

(CNN) — Christian Eriksen scored Denmark’s opening goal at Euro 2024 against Slovenia – and it’s one that will likely feel extra special.

Just three years ago, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s group match against Finland at Euro 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Danish captain received life-saving treatment on the pitch, eventually being resuscitated and taken to hospital.

Exactly 1,100 days after the incident, Eriksen produced a brilliant finish to give Denmark the lead against Slovenia, taking Jonas Wind’s clever back-heel on his chest before volleying into the bottom corner.

The image of Eriksen celebrating his goal – a huge grin plastered across his face – was in stark contrast to the distressing scenes at Euro 2020.

That day, his Denmark teammates stood around Eriksen arm-in-arm as he received treatment, trying to shield him from the cameras and supporters in the stands.

