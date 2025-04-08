Tracking warming temperatures as high pressure builds

It's nice and warm here in the valley today. Aside from calm winds and warmer-than-usual temperatures, we are also tracking fairly dry conditions. This is evident by the clear skies all across the Southland. Thanks to high pressure moving into the region, skies will remain quite clear for the foreseeable future.

Here's a look at the weather pattern. We can see that high pressure is continuing to build into Southern California. This is what is responsible for our warming trend. Highs will continue to warm in the coming days, peaking later this week in the low triple digits, right in time for weekend one of Coachella.

As mentioned before, temperatures are only continuing to rise over the coming days. Expect triple-digit heat beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday, at least. Some breezes will move in on Friday and Saturday. This will help to cool temperatures slightly for the weekend and early next week. Remember to practice heat safety!