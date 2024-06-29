Host nation Germany through to Euro 2024 quarterfinals after 2-0 win against Denmark

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Euro 2024 host Germany moved onto the quarterfinals of the tournament after beating Denmark 2-0 in a pulsating encounter at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund on Saturday.

The game was delayed midway through the first half after lightning and driving rain forced the players off the pitch for around 25 minutes.

Second half goals from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala – a contender for the player of the tournament award – sent Die Mannschaft into the next round as it held off a valiant Denmark side which appeared much improved from the group stage.

After an end-to-end first half ended goalless, a frenzied start to the second period saw Denmark have a goal disallowed and concede a penalty within the space of a couple of minutes, with Havertz scoring from the spot to give Germany the lead.

The lead was doubled in the 68th minute when Musiala found himself one-on-one goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, coolly slotting home to send the home fans into raptures.

It was a disappointing evening for the Danish team, who battled hard but faded in the latter stages of the match, unable to find a breakthrough.

Germany will take on either Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

