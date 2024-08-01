Four-time French Open champion and world No. 1 Iga Świątek loses in semifinals of women’s tennis singles tournament

By Jill Martin and Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Iga Świątek, the Polish world No. 1 and top seed in this tournament, lost in the semifinals Thursday to China’s Zheng Qinwen, a massive upset in the women’s tennis singles competition.

Świątek went down in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5. She’s been a force at Roland Garros. She is the three-time defending French Open champion and also hoisted the trophy here in 2020.

Świątek – a dominant force on clay who has four French Open titles at just the age of 23 – entered the Paris Olympics as the overwhelming favorite to win gold given the tournament was hosted at her favored ground and on her favorite surface.

Zheng jumped out to a dominant first set win, but five-time grand slam winner Świątek looked set to force a deciding tiebreaker with a roaring start to the second. But Zheng climbed all the way back from 0-4 down, sending the heavy favorite off to the bronze medal match.

It’s Świątek’s first loss at Roland Garros since 2021.

Zheng, the No. 6 seed, will face either Donna Vekić of Croatia or Slovakia’s Anna Karolína Schmiedlová in the gold medal match. The Chinese star was 0-6 against Świątek before this match

Świątek will face the loser of the match between Vekić and Schmiedlová in the bronze medal match.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

