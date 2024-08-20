World No. 1 Jannik Sinner won’t be suspended after twice testing positive for banned substance

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Less than 24 hours after world No. 1 Jannik Sinner won the ATP 1000 Cincinnati Open title, it was revealed that the Italian tennis star avoided a suspension despite twice testing positive for a prohibited substance in March.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced in a statement Tuesday that Sinner bore “no fault or negligence” despite testing positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, at low levels from a sample that was collected March 10 at Indian Wells. A further sample collected eight days later also tested positive at low levels.

In a statement posted on social media, Sinner said the positive tests stemmed from “inadvertent contamination of Clostebol” through treatment from his physiotherapist. The 2024 Australian Open winner also said that his physio had been applying an over-the-counter spray to their own skin – not on Sinner – to treat a small wound.

“His fitness trainer purchased a product, easily available over the counter in any Italian pharmacy, which he gave to Jannik’s physiotherapist to care for a cut on the physiotherapist’s finger,” Sinner’s statement said.

“Jannik knew nothing of this, and his physiotherapist did not know that he was using a product containing Clostebol. … The physiotherapist treated Jannik without gloves and coupled with various skin lesions on Jannik’s body caused the inadvertent contamination.”

Typically, after a positive test, a player would be handed an automatic provisional suspension, though they have the right to apply to an independent tribunal chair appointed by Sport Resolutions to have that provisional suspension lifted, according to the ITIA.

In both instances, the ITIA said, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension, which led to him continuing to play.

In Sinner’s case, the ITIA said scientific experts had determined that the Italian’s explanation was credible and thus the organization did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional bans.

The ITIA referred the case to an independent tribunal, with a hearing occurring on August 15. The tribunal subsequently determined a finding of no fault or negligence leading to Sinner avoiding any suspension.

“I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me,” Sinner said in his statement on his social media accounts. “I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA’s anti-doping programme and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance.”

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) and Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), Sinner’s results, prize money and ranking points from Indian Wells were disqualified. Sinner, who reached the semifinals at the California tournament, lost $325,000 and 400 ranking points.

In a statement Tuesday, the ATP said it was “encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner’s part.”

“We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing,” the ATP statement said.

“This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport.”

Sinner has won five titles this season – the most on the ATP Tour this year. He won the Australian Open in January to claim his first grand slam title. His ranking rose to world No. 1 in June, and he will be the top seed at the US Open, the final major of the season. US Open main draw play begins Monday.

On Monday, Sinner defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6(4) 6-2 to win the Cincinnati title for the first time in his career.

