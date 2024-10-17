Barcelona hammers Hammarby 9-0 to equal club record Women’s Champions League victory

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Barcelona Femení equaled the largest Women’s Champions League victory in the club’s history on Wednesday night, crushing Swedish side Hammarby 9-0 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Two goals each from Caroline Graham Hansen and Clàudia Pina, as well goals from five other players, ensured the holder picked up its first points in Europe this season after a loss to Manchester City on match week one.

The result matches Barça’s record win in the competition when it put nine past Benfica in October 2022. The Blaugrana were champions that season and have three Women’s Champions League titles to their name, the second most in history behind Lyon with eight.

Remarkably, Barcelona has averaged more than five second-half goals per game in its last five outings, having recently thrashed Granada, Madrid CFF and Espanyol.

The record win by any team in the Women’s Champions League came in 2012, when Apollon Limassol routed Ada Velipojë 21-0 in the qualifying round.

Barça opened the scoring on Wednesday after just 10 minutes when Ballon d’Or nominee Graham Hansen rounded Hammarby goalkeeper Anna Tamminen to score.

Pina got her first of the game in the 24th minute, before headers from Alexia Putellas and Mapi León either side of half-time made it 4-0.

Pina’s second, which was assisted by 2023 Ballon d’Or Féminin winner Aitana Bonmatí, came in the 58th minute when she slid the ball under Tamminen, and 15 minutes later, Ewa Pajor made it six after good work down the wing by Graham Hansen.

Goals from Graham Hansen and substitute Esmee Brugts made it 8-0, before Fridolina Rolfö’s penalty completed the scoring.

Barça is next in action against Levante in Spain’s Liga F on Sunday. Its next opponent in the Women’s Champions League is Austrian side St Pölten, which it will face on November 12.

