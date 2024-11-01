Manchester United announce Rúben Amorim as team’s new head coach

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester United has announced the appointment of Rúben Amorim as the club’s new first-team head coach, following the sacking of Erik Ten Hag.

Amorim, a former Portugal international, joins United, pending work visa requirements, from Portuguese side Sporting CP, where he had been the manager since March 2020.

In his first full season in charge at Sporting in the 2020-21 campaign, Amorim led the club to its first Portuguese league title in 19 years, before winning a second title last season.

The 39-year-old has also won the Portuguese League Cup twice with Sporting and once with former club Braga in 2020.

Ten Hag was sacked following United’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham on Sunday, a result that left the team languishing in 14th place in the Premier League with just 11 points from nine games.

Under the Dutchman, United won the 2023 League Cup and 2024 FA Cup but has struggled desperately in the Premier League. Last season, the team finished eighth, its lowest ever Premier League finish.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.