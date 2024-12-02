Oregon still leads the AP Top 25 poll, Ohio State and Miami plummet after upset losses

By Homero De la Fuente and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Oregon has topped the AP Top 25 college football poll for the seventh straight week, while Ohio State and Miami dropped down significantly when the rankings were released on Sunday.

The Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 49-21 over the weekend and remain the only unbeaten team in the country, but there was plenty of movement behind them in the rankings with the next five teams all moving up a spot.

That means Texas, which will face Georgia in the SEC championship game on Saturday after a 17-7 win over Texas A&M, moves up to No. 2 ahead of Penn State, Notre Dame, Georgia and Tennessee.

The poll makes tough reading for Ohio State, which dropped five spots after a surprise 13-10 loss to unranked Michigan on Saturday for the Buckeyes’ second defeat of the season.

Miami slumped all the way down to 14th after a 42-38 loss to Syracuse which saw the Hurricanes fall out of contention for the ACC title, while Boise State cracked the top 10 after an undefeated run through conference play.

With the regular season now over, the fifth College Football Playoffs rankings will be released on Tuesday ahead of this year’s championship games on Friday and Saturday.

AP’s Top 25

1. Oregon Ducks (12-0)

2. Texas Longhorns (11-1)

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-1)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1)

5. Georgia Bulldogs (10-2)

6. Tennessee Volunteers (10-2)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2)

8. SMU Mustangs (11-1)

9. Indiana Hoosiers (11-1)

10. Boise State Broncos (11-1)

11. Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3)

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (10-2)

13. South Carolina Gamecocks (9-3)

14. Miami Hurricanes (10-2)

15. Ole Miss Rebels (9-3)

16. Iowa State Cyclones (10-2)

17. BYU Cougars (10-2)

18. Clemson Tigers (9-3)

19. UNLV Rebels (10-2)

20. Colorado Buffaloes (9-3)

21. Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3)

22. Missouri Tigers (9-3)

23. Syracuse Orange (9-3)

24. Army Black Knights (10-1)

25. Memphis Tigers (10-2)

