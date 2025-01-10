Standout LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy wanted by police following deadly hit-and-run crash

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Louisiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant for LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy following a fatal December 17 crash in Lafourche Parish.

Police said the 24-year-old, who has spent the last three seasons with the Tigers, is wanted for negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after police said Lacy caused an automobile accident that killed 78-year-old Herman Hall and injured two other people.

Lacy’s agent, Rocky Arceneaux, said the football player was aware of the allegations and is cooperating with authorities. Arceneaux said the facts of the case “will ultimately demonstrate the truth, but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation.”

Arceneaux said the matter “is being taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving it responsibly.”

CNN has reached out to Lacy through his lawyer for comment.

A fifth-year senior, Lacy started 12 games this past season catching 58 passes for 866 yards. He led the Tigers with nine touchdown catches and accepted an invitation to play in the 2025 Senior Bowl on February 1.

CNN has reached out to LSU for comment.

According to a police news release, Lacy was behind the wheel of a 2023 Dodge Charger, driving “recklessly” and illegally passing other vehicles while driving at a “high rate of speed.” He is accused of “crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone.”

The police state that Lacy’s actions caused the driver of a 2017 Kia Cadenza to swerve over the centerline to avoid impact with the Charger. The Cadenza then “collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

Hall was a passenger in the Sorento and died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital, according to the news release. The drivers of both cars involved in the collision were injured.

CNN affiliate WAFB reports Hall was a former US Marine.

Police investigators state Lacy left the area after the accident – driving “around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

The police state that they have been in contact with Lacy and his legal team to turn himself in.

On December 19, two days after the accident, Lacy posted on X that he was declaring for the 2025 NFL draft.

