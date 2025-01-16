Conor McGregor accused of sexual battery during NBA game in new civil lawsuit

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Conor McGregor is facing a new civil lawsuit in which a woman accuses the mixed martial arts fighter of sexual battery during a 2023 NBA Finals game in Miami.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, is also suing those who operate the Kesaya Center – home to the Miami Heat – for failing to protect the plaintiff, named as Jane Doe throughout the lawsuit and identifies herself as a 49-year-old senior Wall Street vice president.

The lawsuit alleges the incident took place on June 9, 2023, as the Miami Heat played the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

In the suit, the plaintiff claims she was led to the men’s bathroom by one of McGregor’s acquaintances where, she alleges, the MMA fighter sexually assaulted her.

The suit is seeking compensatory damages of more than $75,000.

The incident was investigated by police at the time and the Miami-Dade State Attorney declined to press charges against McGregor, who said the allegations were false.

They came to the decision after speaking to witnesses who said Jane Doe didn’t show “signs of distress” and seemed “fine,” with the head of security stating that the plaintiff went back to her seat and continued socializing with McGregor, according to a State’s Attorney’s closeout memo seen by CNN. Afterwards, authorities believed they “would not be able to satisfy (the) burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” the memo added.

In a lengthy statement to CNN, the plaintiff’s attorney James Dunn said that after criminal charges were rejected, “a civil case is the only avenue that my client has to seek justice in this case.”

“My client has thought long and hard about the decision to pursue this civil case, and is fearful of the effect it may have on her job on Wall Street,” Dunn said.

“Nonetheless, her main goal in filing this suit is to raise awareness and encourage others to report sexual assault.”

In a statement to CNN, McGregor’s attorney, Barbara Llanes, said: “After a thorough investigation at the time, the State’s Attorney concluded that there was no case to pursue. Almost two years and at least three lawyers later the plaintiff has a new false story. We are confident that this case too will be dismissed.”

McGregor was a special guest at the game and was there in a promotional capacity. During the third quarter, he went on court with the Heat’s mascot, Burnie, to promote a pain relief spray. During the pre-planned skit, McGregor struck the man playing Burnie but ended up sending him to the hospital after landing two punches.

After the skit, McGregor was led back to a VIP area where he started speaking to the plaintiff, the lawsuit states.

When the plaintiff and her friend said they were leaving, she claims McGregor’s private security or a friend “grabbed” her by the wrist and led her to the entrance of the men’s bathroom, where McGregor took her inside a men’s bathroom toilet stall.

The lawsuit claims Kesaya Center staff and security prevented the plaintiff’s friend from entering the toilet stall with her. It was then that the plaintiff claims McGregor “intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual contact… without her consent.”

The lawsuit claims Kesaya Center staff kept supplying McGregor with alcohol and food all night, despite him being intoxicated and “out of control.”

When reached by CNN, the Miami Heat said they “do not comment on litigation.”

CNN has reached out to Basketball Properties LLC and Compass Group USA, who the lawsuit says operate Kesaya Center staff and security between them, for comment.

In November, a woman who claimed McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros ($257,000) by a civil court jury in Ireland. At the time, McGregor claimed the pair had consensual sex and has vowed to appeal the verdict.

