Erling Haaland signs huge 10-year contract with Manchester City

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Erling Haaland has signed a massive 10-year contract with Manchester City to keep him at the club until 2034.

The Norwegian striker, whose previous contract was set to run until 2027, has been scoring at a phenomenal rate since joining City two and a half years ago, amassing 111 goals across 126 appearances.

The new contract sees him commit the majority of his career to the club, with the deal expiring around the time of his 34th birthday.

“Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody,” Haaland said in a club statement, adding: “I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

The exact terms of the new deal have not been disclosed, but it is believed to be “among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever,” according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Haaland joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 having already established himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

It didn’t take him long to adapt to life in the Premier League, scoring a record 36 goals in his first season to win the Golden Boot award.

After netting 52 times across all competitions in his first season at the club, he followed up with 38 goals across 45 appearances in his second year as City won a fourth straight league title.

Haaland’s extraordinary standards have dipped only slightly this year – he has 21 goals in 28 matches so far – with Pep Guardiola’s side suffering a rare period of poor form. Having dominated the league for so long, City has dropped to sixth in the table after a run of four straight losses in November and December.

Among the disappointing run of results, news of Haaland’s long-term contract extension will be welcome respite for City fans.

“He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football. “If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club.

“Now he can focus on his game and continuing to play a huge part in helping us try to achieve even more success.”

On top of his two Premier League titles, Haaland has also won the Champions League and FA Cup with City as part of the club’s historic treble-winning season in 2022-23.

The team returns to action against struggling Ipswich Town, currently 18th in the Premier League table, on Sunday.

