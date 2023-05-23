Student Athlete of the Week – Tristan Mulahusejnovic

Tristan Mulahusejnovic is a triple threat athlete. Dazzled on the track, grinded on the field, and dominated on the pitch. Tristan was built for this.

“When I started walking my Grandfather took it on himself that I had to play sports,” said Mulahusejnovic. “I actually started with ballet and then I went into swimming, tennis, jujitsu for a while. Then in high school I wanted to do football, soccer, and track.”

Do you ever wish you stuck with ballet?

“No,” said Mulahusejnovic.

“I’ve never seen an athlete come to a sport and be that dominant in their first year like he was last year in track and then this year in football,” said Palm Desert Track & Field head coach Mark Monroy. “Obviously in soccer he is a stud.”

Mulahusejnovic was a key player in the Aztecs boys' soccer team winning their first ever CIF title.

💰🧢⚽️ Hat trick for Tristan Mulahusejnovic takes Palm Desert past Bishop's in first round of D4 CIF SoCal Boys Soccer Championships.



Is this team ever gonna lose again? They got top-ranked @orangelutheran next.@PDHS_Athletics @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni @KESQ @williamswes pic.twitter.com/kLQ2QlKBj9 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 1, 2023

“Going far in each sport I’m glad I was a part of that and a part of history,” said Mulahusejnovic. “It’s definitely something I’ll look back at and be proud of.”

Tristan also honors his family heritage.

“My family is from Bosnia and came here in the 90s and I was born in LA and then moved here in the third grade,” said Mulahusejnovic. “My Grandpa speaks no English at all, but he was a soccer player back home in Serbia and a coach.”

“To see this many freshmen and sophomores look up to Tristan it’s very good. It’s a blessing to have someone like Tristan here,” said Monroy.

“Sports are a huge part of my life, and I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” said Mulahusejnovic. “When I go to the next level and next step in my life sports are going to have a place in my heart.”