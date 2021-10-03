stacker-California



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

Most popular boy names in the 60s in California

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in California using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



Flashon // Shutterstock

#50. Chris

Chris is a name of Greek origin meaning “bearing Christ”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,782

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,139 (#339 most common name, -83.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 56,372



Canva

#49. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,341

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 845 (#413 (tie) most common name, -88.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889



Canva

#48. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,344

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 979 (#373 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#47. Jeff

Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,813

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 147 (#1270 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062



pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#46. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,073

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,905 (#176 most common name, -64.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,263



Capable97 // Shutterstock

#45. Peter

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,326

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,222 (#215 most common name, -73.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,449



Canva

#44. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 648 (#510 (tie) most common name, -92.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992



Canva

#43. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,618

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 581 (#543 (tie) most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#42. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,763

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 590 (#537 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594



Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#41. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,872

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,032 (#34 most common name, +46.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,663



Peakpx

#40. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,875

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,613 (#192 most common name, -70.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 81,816



marina shin // Shutterstock

#39. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,115

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,277 (#17 most common name, +89.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,195



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#38. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,329

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,669 (#141 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063



Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#37. Steve

Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,377

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 593 (#535 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#36. Craig

Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,526

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 165 (#1179 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#35. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 9,976

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,688 (#272 most common name, -83.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 87,181



Negative Space

#34. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,480

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 420 (#680 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047



Canva

#33. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 10,760

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 120 (#1444 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766



Canva

#32. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,167

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 447 (#644 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409



Canva

#31. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,451

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,278 (#212 most common name, -80.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772



Shutterstock

#30. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 11,912

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22,661 (#5 most common name, +90.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041



Canva

#29. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,223

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,356 (#311 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285



Canva

#28. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 12,724

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,626 (#143 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022



Canva

#27. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 14,445

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 493 (#603 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669



Canva

#26. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 15,269

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#642 (tie) most common name, -97.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#25. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 16,944

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,067 (#349 (tie) most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#24. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,018

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,573 (#95 most common name, -67.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488



BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#23. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 17,724

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 669 (#496 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192



Canva

#22. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,231

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19,694 (#8 most common name, +2.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#21. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,368

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,248 (#214 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#20. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,401

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,704 (#187 most common name, -86.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 19,533

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,781 (#24 most common name, -24.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162



Canva

#18. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 20,510

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,837 (#87 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,187

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,088 (#81 most common name, -72.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231



Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#16. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,252

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,923 (#31 most common name, -37.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#15. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 22,822

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,212 (#217 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#14. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,321

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,874 (#131 most common name, -83.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277



My Good Images // Shutterstock

#13. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,494

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,946 (#43 most common name, -57.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#12. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 23,774

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,644 (#276 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105



Canva

#11. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 24,794

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 752 (#445 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936



Canva

#10. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 25,687

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24,502 (#3 most common name, -4.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#9. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 29,213

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,227 (#29 most common name, -51.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610



noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#8. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 31,055

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,453 (#119 most common name, -85.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739



Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#7. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 39,050

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,134 (#125 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#6. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 41,534

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,871 (#179 most common name, -93.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 49,794

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,244 (#28 most common name, -71.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#4. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 63,021

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,154 (#73 most common name, -88.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 63,236

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,235 (#62 most common name, -87.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653



Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 72,699

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18,868 (#11 most common name, -74.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

California

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 78,990

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,941 (#14 most common name, -77.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402