The latest ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming: Here’s every one of the films leading up to it
Murray Close // Getty Images
The gateway to the eponymous theme park, from the film Jurassic Park
Murray Close // Getty Images
‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)
Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant taking on a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Jurassic Park
Universal Pictures // Getty Images
‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997)
Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, and Vince Vaughn running through water trying to escape danger in The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Universal Pictures // Getty Images
‘Jurassic Park III’ (2001)
A T. rex attacking people in a cage in “Jurassic Park III”
Universal Pictures
‘Jurassic World’ (2015)
Dinosaurs running around a car in Jurassic World
Universal Pictures
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018)
Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
