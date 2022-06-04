

The latest ‘Jurassic Park’ is coming: Here’s every one of the films leading up to it

The gateway to the eponymous theme park, from the film Jurassic Park



‘Jurassic Park’ (1993)

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant taking on a Tyrannosaurus Rex in Jurassic Park



‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ (1997)

Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore, and Vince Vaughn running through water trying to escape danger in The Lost World: Jurassic Park



‘Jurassic Park III’ (2001)

A T. rex attacking people in a cage in “Jurassic Park III”



‘Jurassic World’ (2015)

Dinosaurs running around a car in Jurassic World



‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ (2018)

Bryce Dallas Howard and Justice Smith in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom