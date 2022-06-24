

Canva

The life span of 10 common home appliances

Close-up of gas range with pink and yellow light coming in the kitchen window.



Canva

Vacuum: 8 years

Grey and silver vacuum.



Canva

Room air conditioner: 9 years

Window unit in a blue-sided building.



Canva

Dishwasher: 9 years

Plates and silverware inside a dishwasher.



Canva

Microwave oven: 9 years

Black microwave with door open and silver inside.



ozanuysal // Shutterstock

Washing machine: 11 years

Inside of a washing machine with water splashing around.



Canva

Refrigerator: 12 years

Double doors of a refrigerator open with lots of colorful food inside.



Canva

Dryer: 13 years

Towels inside a dryer.



Chad Robertson Media // Shutterstock

Water heater: 14 years

A man has his hand on a knob of a hot water heater.



Canva

Gas range: 15 years

Close-up of flame on a gas range burner.



Canva

Thermostat: 35 years

Thermostat on a sage green wall.