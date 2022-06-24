Skip to Content
The life span of 10 common home appliances


Close-up of gas range with pink and yellow light coming in the kitchen window.


Vacuum: 8 years

Grey and silver vacuum.


Room air conditioner: 9 years

Window unit in a blue-sided building.


Dishwasher: 9 years

Plates and silverware inside a dishwasher.


Microwave oven: 9 years

Black microwave with door open and silver inside.


Washing machine: 11 years

Inside of a washing machine with water splashing around.


Refrigerator: 12 years

Double doors of a refrigerator open with lots of colorful food inside.


Dryer: 13 years

Towels inside a dryer.


Water heater: 14 years

A man has his hand on a knob of a hot water heater.


Gas range: 15 years

Close-up of flame on a gas range burner.


Thermostat: 35 years

Thermostat on a sage green wall.

