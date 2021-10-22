

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

Highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Los Angeles that don’t require a college degree.

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#50. Model makers, metal and plastic

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,390

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,180

– Employment: 3,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($73,480)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($72,620)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($71,390)

– Job description: Set up and operate machines, such as lathes, milling and engraving machines, and jig borers to make working models of metal or plastic objects. Includes template makers.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#49. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $71,410

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,540

– Employment: 13,220

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($85,150)

— Richmond, VA ($80,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,510)

– Job description: Appraise automobile or other vehicle damage to determine repair costs for insurance claim settlement. Prepare insurance forms to indicate repair cost or cost estimates and recommendations. May seek agreement with automotive repair shop on repair costs.



Canva

#48. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,150

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#47. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $72,690

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,240

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.



Socrates471 // Shutterstock

#46. Audio and video technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,960

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,390

– Employment: 62,360

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($80,510)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($77,990)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($73,960)

– Job description: Set up, maintain, and dismantle audio and video equipment, such as microphones, sound speakers, connecting wires and cables, sound and mixing boards, video cameras, video monitors and servers, and related electronic equipment for live or recorded events, such as concerts, meetings, conventions, presentations, podcasts, news conferences, and sporting events.



Stock Rocket // Shutterstock

#45. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,620

– #84 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 62,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.



Pandu Agus Wismoyo // Unsplash

#44. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $74,700

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.



kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock

#43. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $75,730

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.



Canva

#42. Transportation inspectors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,210

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 850

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.



Olena Yakobchuk // Shutterstock

#41. Airfield operations specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,340

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,360

– Employment: 10,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($80,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,840)

– Job description: Ensure the safe takeoff and landing of commercial and military aircraft. Duties include coordination between air-traffic control and maintenance personnel, dispatching, using airfield landing and navigational aids, implementing airfield safety procedures, monitoring and maintaining flight records, and applying knowledge of weather information.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#40. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $76,530

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.



g-stockstudio // Shutterstock

#39. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,440

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,690

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.



Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#38. Electricians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,470

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 23,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.



Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

#37. Private detectives and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,690

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,100

– Employment: 32,200

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,550)

— Fresno, CA ($79,220)

— Anchorage, AK ($77,960)

– Job description: Gather, analyze, compile, and report information regarding individuals or organizations to clients, or detect occurrences of unlawful acts or infractions of rules in private establishment.



rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#36. Real estate brokers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $78,470

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock

#35. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,930

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,740

– Employment: 27,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,730)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($111,530)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($111,140)

– Job description: Command or supervise operations of ships and water vessels, such as tugboats and ferryboats. Required to hold license issued by U.S. Coast Guard.



John Leung // Shutterstock

#34. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $79,960

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.



Avatar_023 // Shutterstock

#33. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,330

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,130)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,730)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,080)

– Job description: Operate or control an entire process or system of machines, often through the use of control boards, to transfer or treat water or wastewater.



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $80,940

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.



Canva

#31. Rotary drill operators, oil and gas

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $81,210

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,940

– Employment: 15,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($94,610)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,290)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($81,210)

– Job description: Set up or operate a variety of drills to remove underground oil and gas, or remove core samples for testing during oil and gas exploration.



Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock

#30. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $82,050

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy duty transmission towers.



Canva

#29. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,610

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 880

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.



Canva

#28. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,000

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.



Stealth Communications // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,170

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.



sculpies // Shutterstock

#26. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $85,950

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,290

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.



Pixabay

#25. Surveying and mapping technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,090

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.



4 PM production // Shutterstock

#24. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,220

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.



curraheeshutter // Shutterstock

#23. Ship engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,620

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,110

– Employment: 7,480

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,170)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($95,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,380)

– Job description: Supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines, boilers, deck machinery, and electrical, sanitary, and refrigeration equipment aboard ship.



Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#22. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,870

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,610

– Employment: 40,480

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($96,510)

— Billings, MT ($95,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,800)

– Job description: Operate or control petroleum refining or processing units. May specialize in controlling manifold and pumping systems, gauging or testing oil in storage tanks, or regulating the flow of oil into pipelines.



Canva

#21. Sound engineering technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,500

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,210

– Employment: 10,870

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($76,790)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($71,740)

– Job description: Assemble and operate equipment to record, synchronize, mix, edit, or reproduce sound, including music, voices, or sound effects, for theater, video, film, television, podcasts, sporting events, and other productions.



Canva

#20. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $89,680

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.



Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#19. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,950

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,660

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,130)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($95,920)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($92,630)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate operational, administrative, management, and support services of a U.S. post office; or coordinate activities of workers engaged in postal and related work in assigned post office.



Unsplash

#18. Choreographers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,380

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 3,580

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($91,380)

— Spartanburg, SC ($70,940)

— New Haven, CT ($68,140)

– Job description: Create new dance routines. Rehearse performance of routines. May direct and stage presentations.



michaeljung // Shutterstock

#17. Power plant operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $91,580

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,890

– Employment: 32,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,420)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,830)

— Redding, CA ($106,030)

– Job description: Control, operate, or maintain machinery to generate electric power. Includes auxiliary equipment operators.



NancyS // Shutterstock

#16. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,500

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,130

– Employment: 2,900

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,120)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($93,500)

– Job description: Enforce fire regulations, inspect forest for fire hazards, and recommend forest fire prevention or control measures. May report forest fires and weather conditions.



Lovely Bird // Shutterstock

#15. Power distributors and dispatchers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,550

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.



Canva

#14. Construction and building inspectors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,380

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.



Christian Lagerek // Shutterstock

#13. Gas plant operators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,370

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,290

– Employment: 14,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,230)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($97,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,160)

– Job description: Distribute or process gas for utility companies and others by controlling compressors to maintain specified pressures on main pipelines.



Canva

#12. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,570

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,200

– Employment: 24,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($109,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,080)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($101,990)

– Job description: Assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.



Daniel Tausis // Unsplash

#11. Firefighters

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $100,230

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,360

– Employment: 311,350

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,480)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($105,670)

– Job description: Control and extinguish fires or respond to emergency situations where life, property, or the environment is at risk. Duties may include fire prevention, emergency medical service, hazardous material response, search and rescue, and disaster assistance.



Rebekah Zemansky // Shutterstock

#10. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,180

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,020)

— Trenton, NJ ($113,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,070)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of correctional officers and jailers.



Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,900

– #56 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,950

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.



Suwin // Shutterstock

#8. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,300

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,150

– Employment: 23,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($113,410)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($111,660)

— Anchorage, AK ($111,470)

– Job description: Inspect, test, repair, or maintain electrical equipment in generating stations, substations, and in-service relays.



Aniwat phromrungsee // Shutterstock

#7. Commercial divers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $112,310

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,850

– Employment: 3,460

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($182,340)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($112,310)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($77,070)

– Job description: Work below surface of water, using surface-supplied air or scuba equipment to inspect, repair, remove, or install equipment and structures. May use a variety of power and hand tools, such as drills, sledgehammers, torches, and welding equipment. May conduct tests or experiments, rig explosives, or photograph structures or marine life.



Kokulina // Shutterstock

#6. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,600

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,990

– Employment: 2,780

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,600)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($114,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($105,840)

– Job description: Apply makeup to performers to reflect period, setting, and situation of their role.



Prath // Shutterstock

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,320

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.



Canva

#4. Fire inspectors and investigators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,790

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– Employment: 14,010

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,610)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($102,370)

– Job description: Inspect buildings to detect fire hazards and enforce local ordinances and state laws, or investigate and gather facts to determine cause of fires and explosions.



Skycolors // Shutterstock

#3. Commercial pilots

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,360

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,830

– Employment: 37,120

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($153,990)

— Medford, OR ($152,730)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,290)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft on nonscheduled air carrier routes, or helicopters. Requires Commercial Pilot certificate. Includes charter pilots with similar certification, and air ambulance and air tour pilots. Excludes regional, national, and international airline pilots.



Canva

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $170,850

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



U.S. Air Force

#1. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $181,340

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.