Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Los Angeles
Canva
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Los Angeles
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Los Angeles
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#30. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $97,350
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 740
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#29. Operations research analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,190
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Surveyors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,610
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 950
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#27. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,980
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#26. Database administrators
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $102,480
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Los Angeles
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#25. Computer programmers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $104,260
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,900
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Office of Naval Research // Flickr
#24. Marine engineers and naval architects
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $105,390
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,820
– Employment: 7,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)
Canva
#23. Materials engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,160
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Canva
#22. Statisticians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $107,340
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 910
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#21. Industrial engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,200
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles
Canva
#20. Mechanical engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,430
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,850
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Canva
#19. Civil engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 12,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#18. Environmental engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $110,890
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,250
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#17. Chemical engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $111,880
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#16. Actuaries
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $114,230
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 510
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#15. Computer systems analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $114,480
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 16,870
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#14. Information security analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $116,880
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,520
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#13. Data scientists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $119,240
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,830
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
IBM Research // Flickr
#12. Computer network architects
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $120,790
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,460
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Canva
#11. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $121,910
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Los Angeles
IAEA Imagebank // Flickr
#10. Nuclear engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $122,640
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,760
– Employment: 12,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)
— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#9. Electronics engineers, except computer
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $123,130
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Canva
#8. Electrical engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $124,110
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,550
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#7. Software developers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $125,210
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 49,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
S√∏ren Fuglede J√∏rgensen // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Mathematicians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $129,590
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,430
– Employment: 1,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($137,090)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,590)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,350)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#5. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $134,420
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
IBM Research // Flickr
#4. Aerospace engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $135,690
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,860
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
Bureau of Land Management // Flickr
#3. Petroleum engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $142,700
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#2. Computer hardware engineers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $143,420
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#1. Computer and information research scientists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $144,720
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 980
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Los Angeles metro area