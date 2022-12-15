

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Los Angeles

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#30. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $97,350

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 740

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)



PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#29. Operations research analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,190

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)



Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Surveyors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,610

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#27. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#26. Database administrators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $102,480

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,680

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#25. Computer programmers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $104,260

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)



Office of Naval Research // Flickr

#24. Marine engineers and naval architects

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $105,390

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– Employment: 7,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,630)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($126,010)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($109,390)



Canva

#23. Materials engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $106,160

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)



Canva

#22. Statisticians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,340

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 910

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#21. Industrial engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,200

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

Canva

#20. Mechanical engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,430

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,850

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)



Canva

#19. Civil engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 12,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)



Canva

#18. Environmental engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $110,890

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,250

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)



Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#17. Chemical engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $111,880

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)



dokurose // Shutterstock

#16. Actuaries

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,230

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

Canva

#15. Computer systems analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $114,480

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,870

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)



EU2017EE // Flickr

#14. Information security analysts

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $116,880

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,520

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)



Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#13. Data scientists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $119,240

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,830

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)



IBM Research // Flickr

#12. Computer network architects

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $120,790

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)



Canva

#11. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $121,910

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

IAEA Imagebank // Flickr

#10. Nuclear engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $122,640

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,760

– Employment: 12,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($153,790)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($143,500)

— Niles-Benton Harbor, MI ($141,090)



BDUK fibre // flickr

#9. Electronics engineers, except computer

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,130

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)



Canva

#8. Electrical engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $124,110

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#7. Software developers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $125,210

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 49,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)



S√∏ren Fuglede J√∏rgensen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mathematicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $129,590

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,430

– Employment: 1,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($137,090)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($129,590)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($123,350)

Canva

#5. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $134,420

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)



IBM Research // Flickr

#4. Aerospace engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $135,690

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)



Bureau of Land Management // Flickr

#3. Petroleum engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,700

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)



SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#2. Computer hardware engineers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,420

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Computer and information research scientists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $144,720

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

